ICT playing vital role in fight against Covid-19 in Khulna





Khulna is keeping pace with the whole country by taking Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) based preventive initiatives.

"Management, monitoring, coordination and innovation - these four dimensional key activities are being conducted by the district administration even in midst coronavirus crisis, have so far been highly appreciated across the country, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain told The Daily Observer at his office here today.

The innovative initiatives, based on different digital apps and software are ensuring maximum use of information and communication technology to battle the outbreak of coronavirus, he said.

These cybernetic apps launched in the last four months accordingly, are helping to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the DC said.

The digital apps and software are - 'Emergency Medical Services Khulna (Health management)', 'Non-Government Humanitarian Assistance Cell'(Relief Distribution), 'Door to Door Khulna (D2DK)', 'Hater Muthoy Kunca Bazar', 'Digital Sundarbans Protein House', 'Ghore Bose Krishi Bazzar Kori', the digital apps based agriculture, poultry and dairy management, 'Krishoker Hashi' and 'Digital Rice Procurement', the digital apps based paddy procurement from the farmers, 'Digital Primary Education Khulna' and Digital Secondary Education Khulna', an Interactive Online Teaching platform based on Youtube channel and two Facebook Page, 'Online Medicine Mart Khulna' and 'Online Qurbani Hat Khulna', a Website and Mobile app.

He said that the 'Emergency Medical Services Khulna' app has been introduced under the programme 'Providing Home to Emergency Medical Service in Corona Crisis through Digital System' of district administration in collaboration with Khulna Shishu Hospital.

'Non-Government Humanitarian Aid Cell' was set up aiming to provide food aid at the doorsteps to the destitute people side by side 'Door 2 Door Khulna (D2DK) app has been launched for the help seekers who can apply for essential goods maintaining their privacy and secrecy.

Three digital apps- 'Haater Muthoy Kuncha Bazzar,' 'Sundarbans Protein House' and 'Ghore Bose Krishi Bazaar Kori', have been launched to make the whole process digitally transparent and easy to market the agriculture, poultry and dairy goods so that marginal farmers are benefited through proper marketing and also can be delivered to the residences at fair prices.

He, said that 'Digital Rice Procurement' app has been launched for the first time in Bangladesh with an aim to coordinate with the government's rice pr

ocurement activities, ensuring transparent and easy financial transactions.

Through this, rice is being procured transparently from suitable millers subject to the terms and condition of the contract and corruption-free environment is being created for financial transactions.

Responding to rising demand, an online education system was launched for the students as the educational institutions remain closed amid the shutdown triggered by coronavirus (Codiv-19) pandemic, he said.

Khulna district administration in collaboration with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and the Directorate of Primary Education has launched two dedicated ICT based recorded educational video contents on YouTube channels and Facebook pages for secondary and higher secondary students.

Besides, Sundarbans Online School has started online class for the students in Khulna with a view to continuing the educational activities as well as containing the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration also launched a digital cattle market mobile app for selling and buying sacrificial animals ahead of the coming Eid-ul Azha, keeping in mind the health and safety of the farmers and buyers during the dominant situation of coronavirus outbreak.

The district administration in association with Khulna City Corporation and district Livestock Department has taken initiative to run the online cattle market mobile app namely "Online Qurbani Hat Khulna" to help the marginal cattle farmers of the district who are in dire straits due to the deadly coronavirus ahead of the coming Eid-Ul-Azha.

Online android platform based these apps are now available on Google Play Store and anyone can download it free of cost.

































