ECNEC likely to approve Khulna City Sewerage system soon





Planning Commission sources said this adding that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Tk 1,404.61 crore for the project and the remaining fund will come from the government own resources. .

Khulna WASA will implement the project from this year and to be completed by June 2025, Planning Commission sources said on Sunday. The project components include among others hiring consulting services and construction of two 60 MLD and 30 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plants.

It will also include construction of 173 km sewer network, construction of eight sewer pumping stations, installation of 77 km service lines, construction of 30,000 house connections, one wetland, restructuring of 52 km existing sewerage pipelines, purchase of sewer cleaning equipment, laboratory equipment.

Khulna is the third largest and second port city in the country. The major commercial establishments of the city have expanded along the banks of the Rupsha and Bhairab rivers. Khulna city now extends for about 15 km on the Bhairab River. In the north-western part of the city, there are low land and water bodies.

Khulna sits on tidal rivers. The city dwellers mainly depend on their own health care without proper sewerage system being developed.

Planning Commission member Shamima Nargis said "with the implementation of the project, Khulna city will have a better sewerage system and the civic services will also increase in the metropolis."

The project will enhance efficiency of Khulna WASA manpower in sewerage management and add to its capacity building. The project has been recommended for ECNEC approval taking into account its importance, she said.

The project has been developed under 'Waste Water Management Master Plan for Khulna City Corporation' in the light of an ADB feasibility study. The final report was submitted in April 2016 and the ECNEC then approved land acquisition for Construction of Sewerage System and its infrastructure.

Khulna WASA is working for implementing the Master Plan by 2035. It has divided the city into 10 sewerage zones.















