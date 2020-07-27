Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Exports On Cards

Rawhide prices set at nearly 30pc lower from last year’s

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

The government on Sunday announced the prices of rawhides of sacrificial animals during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha at nearly 30 per cent lower than last year's.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a virtual meeting attended by leather sector business leaders announced that the prices of salted cattle hide to be at Tk 35-40 per square feet in Dhaka city and around which stands at 29 per cent lower than last year's.
The minister announced prices of salted cowhide outside Dhaka at Tk 28-32 a square feet which is 20 per cent lower than last year's
The prices of castrated-goat skin have been set at Tk 13-15 per square foot which is 27 per cent lower and that of goatskin at Tk 10-12  per square foot which is 22 per cent down from last year's.
Last year, the government had set cattle hide price at Tk 45-50 per square feet in Dhaka and Tk 35-40 per square feet for outside of Dhaka. The price of castrated-goat skin was set at Tk 18-20 per square feet and that of goatskin at Tk 13-15  per square feet across the country.
Tanners expressed satisfaction as the government had taken their recommendations into consideration while setting price of raw hide at lower level from last year's
Tipu Munshi said that they set the prices of the raw hide taking into account the ongoing global business situation.  Prices of raw hide in international market at quite low amid the pandemic and the country's leather sector is also facing the crunch.
Tipu Munshi said the government would allow the export of rawhide and wet blue if it was necessary to provide proper prices to the seasonal traders and growers.
The minister came up with the decision as last year, around one crore pieces of rawhide were thrown away by the seasonal traders and growers as they did not get proper prices.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian firms struggle to lure migrant workers back
US airlines report losses as latest Covid-19 spike mars outlook
Philippine Airlines reports loss of $183.1m in Q1
S Korea’s Q2 GDP hits biggest fall in 22 years over Covid-19
Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact
Pak banks asked to act as lenders for privatisation of power projects
Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle
China's economy seen growing by 2.2pc


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft