Rawhide prices set at nearly 30pc lower from last year’s





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a virtual meeting attended by leather sector business leaders announced that the prices of salted cattle hide to be at Tk 35-40 per square feet in Dhaka city and around which stands at 29 per cent lower than last year's.

The minister announced prices of salted cowhide outside Dhaka at Tk 28-32 a square feet which is 20 per cent lower than last year's

The prices of castrated-goat skin have been set at Tk 13-15 per square foot which is 27 per cent lower and that of goatskin at Tk 10-12 per square foot which is 22 per cent down from last year's.

Last year, the government had set cattle hide price at Tk 45-50 per square feet in Dhaka and Tk 35-40 per square feet for outside of Dhaka. The price of castrated-goat skin was set at Tk 18-20 per square feet and that of goatskin at Tk 13-15 per square feet across the country.

Tanners expressed satisfaction as the government had taken their recommendations into consideration while setting price of raw hide at lower level from last year's

Tipu Munshi said that they set the prices of the raw hide taking into account the ongoing global business situation. Prices of raw hide in international market at quite low amid the pandemic and the country's leather sector is also facing the crunch.

Tipu Munshi said the government would allow the export of rawhide and wet blue if it was necessary to provide proper prices to the seasonal traders and growers.

The minister came up with the decision as last year, around one crore pieces of rawhide were thrown away by the seasonal traders and growers as they did not get proper prices.





















