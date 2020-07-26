Covid-19 can infect ears: Study





The findings revealed the virus' presence inside the middle ear and in the mastoid area of the head. The mastoid is a hollow bone behind the ear. The research was carried out with the team removing the mastoids from the deceased patients' bodies and taking specimens from their middle ears. Mastoid specimens from two patients tested positive for

SARS-CoV-2. "Two of the 3 patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in the mastoid or middle ear, with viral isolation from 2 of 6 mastoids and 3 of 6 middle ears. Results for case 1 were positive for the right middle ear only. Case 2 had negative results for all samples," the study stated. "This study confirms the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the middle ear and mastoid, with significant implications for otolaryngology procedures," it added.

The team calls for taking proper precautions to stop the spread of infection in patients visiting hospitals or during surgical procedures.

"Droplet precautions (including eye protection and proper N95 level mask) are warranted for outpatient procedures involving the middle ear due to proximity to these potentially infectious spaces. Given the high asymptomatic rate of Covid-19 cases, caution is warranted for all elective ear surgery, and negative status by testing is indicated," the study stated.

The study involved three deceased people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and had COVID-19: one woman in her 80s, and a man and woman both in their 60s. They died 48, 16, and 44 hours before their autopsies, respectively.









The team removed their mastoids and took specimens from their middle ears, testing them for the virus. Two patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the mastoid or middle ear. Of the six mastoids, two tested positive, as did three of the six middle ears.

Co-author Dr. C. Matthew Stewart, associate professor of head and neck surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told Newsweek the team had to use tools and techniques dating back to the early 1900s as which surgeons usually use for such procedures-like hand-held drills-are not safe to use during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because they release airborne droplets and particles.

Asked whether the virus had infected this part of the body or was present on the surface, Stewart said there is no conclusive answer for various reasons. But as the lining of this part of the body is the same as the airways in the lung and the tissues of the sinuses, the authors think the tissue was actively infected.

