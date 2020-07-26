

Fake N-95 masks supplier to BSMMU Sharmin taken on remand

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam granted the remand prayer as Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Shah Akhtaruzzaman Elias, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Sharmin with a three-day remand plea.

Sharmin, who graduated from Dhaka University in 2002, was elected president of Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hall Chhatra League. She was a deputy secretary in the Awami League's previous central sub-committee on women and children affairs.

Although she does not currently hold a post,

Sharmin is actively involved with the incumbent committee.

Defence lawyer Adv Kazi Panir Hossain told the court that she is a victim of conspiracy. The lawyer appealed for bail after cancellation of her remand plea.

During the hearing, the court asked Sharmin whether she can run a business while holding the post of the assistant registrar of DU, the accused remained silent.

The IO said in the remand prayer, accused Sharmin, in association of other accused, produced fake N95 face masks and supplied those to the Covid isolation unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. So, she needs to be remanded to gather information about others who are responsible for committing such an offence, the IO added.

After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail petition and granted the remand. Sharmin was arrested from the capital's Shahbagh area on Friday night.

Earlier on Thursday night, BSMMU proctor Md Mozaffar Ahmed filed the case against Sharmin Jahan.

BSMMU authorities accused her of putting the life of frontline fighters against coronavirus at risk by supplying substandard masks.

BSMMU proctor in the case statement said, Sharmin got a work order of supplying 11,000 masks to the university on June 27.

On July 18, BSMMU authorities served a notice seeking explanation over the quality of the face masks. Following that, BSMMU decided to file case against Sharmin.

Sharmin opened the supply business in March 2019 after she returned from Wuhan after a study break from a university in China. She went there in 2016 on a scholarship. She returned home when a lockdown was imposed in Wuhan in January this year after the corona virus epidemic began. She is now on a sabbatical.

















