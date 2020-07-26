Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:03 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Fake N-95 masks supplier to BSMMU Sharmin taken on remand

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Court Correspondent

Fake N-95 masks supplier to BSMMU Sharmin taken on remand

Fake N-95 masks supplier to BSMMU Sharmin taken on remand

An Assistant Registrar of Dhaka University and proprietor of Aparajita International, Sharmin Jahan, was placed on a three-day remand on Saturday in a case filed over supplying of fake N-95 face masks to BSMMU Covid Unit.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam  granted the remand prayer as Detective Branch (DB) of police Inspector Shah Akhtaruzzaman Elias, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Sharmin with a three-day remand plea.
Sharmin, who graduated from Dhaka University in 2002, was elected president of Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hall Chhatra League. She was a deputy secretary in the Awami League's previous central sub-committee on women and children affairs.
Although she does not currently hold a post,
Sharmin is actively involved with the incumbent committee.
Defence lawyer Adv Kazi Panir Hossain told the court that she is a victim of conspiracy. The lawyer appealed for bail after cancellation of her remand plea.
During the hearing, the court asked Sharmin whether she can run a business while holding the post of the assistant registrar of DU, the accused remained silent.
The IO said in the remand prayer, accused Sharmin, in association of other accused, produced fake N95 face masks and supplied those to the Covid isolation unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. So, she needs to be remanded to gather information about others who are responsible for committing such an offence, the IO added.
After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail petition and granted the remand. Sharmin was arrested from the capital's Shahbagh area on Friday night.
Earlier on Thursday night, BSMMU proctor Md Mozaffar Ahmed filed the case against Sharmin Jahan.
BSMMU authorities accused her of putting the life of frontline fighters against coronavirus at risk by supplying substandard masks.
BSMMU proctor in the case statement said, Sharmin got a work order of supplying 11,000 masks to the university on June 27.
On July 18, BSMMU authorities served a notice seeking explanation over the quality of the face masks. Following that, BSMMU decided to file case against Sharmin.
Sharmin opened the supply business in March 2019 after she returned from Wuhan after a study break from a university in China. She went there in 2016 on a scholarship. She returned home when a lockdown was imposed in Wuhan in January this year after the corona virus epidemic began. She is now on a sabbatical.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 can infect ears: Study
Arafat Day sermon to be translated into 10 languages
Blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms: Study
US reopens  Rashed Chy’s asylum case
Fake N-95 masks supplier to BSMMU Sharmin taken on remand
PM to open Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital tomorrow
Former director of CMSD Brig Gen Shahidullah dies of Covid-19
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft