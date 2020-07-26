PM to open Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital tomorrow





The Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020 will be inaugurated with an aim to bring the youth and their spirit together from every corner of the world. The theme of the mega event is 'Parity and Prosperity: For a Resilient Future.'

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters about the event through a virtual press conference on Saturday. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel and YICF President Taha Ayhan also spoke at the briefing moderated by Amal Ouchenane.

Dr Momen said the event will be a great opportunity to project the positive branding of Bangladesh highlighting the brilliant works of the youths and share knowledge among the stakeholders.

Bangladesh wants to take advantage of the "Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020" to create public opinion across nations involving youths on justice and accountability issues, Momen said while responding to a question at

the conference.

He said the youth can play a vital role in our campaign for a better and sustainable world of peace and stability to create a public opinion globally and can help end the plight of Rohingyas.

"If they understand the plight of Rohingyas, they're going to have a much better world for them. These young people can share their views and opinion once they understand issues," Momen said.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and no one could be repatriated over the last couple of years despite Bangladesh's readiness.









High level dignitaries, including Youth and Sports Minister of Qatar, Youth and Sports Minister of Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen and President of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) will join it.





