Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:03 AM
Former director of CMSD Brig Gen Shahidullah dies of Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Brigadier General Md Shahidullah, former director of the Central Medical
Stores Depot (CMSD), has died of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.
He breathed his last on Saturday at 2.55pm while undergoing treatment in the capital's Combined Military Hospital (CMH). He was admitted to the hospital on June 25.
Dr Rizwanul Karim, member secretary, combined Covid-19 control room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter.
On May 22, the government replaced Brig Gen Shahidullah with Additional Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman as the CMSD director after the face mask scam created much debate in which the CMSD supplier provided ordinary masks in packets labelled as N95 masks.
On May 30, Shahidullah wrote a letter to the public administration secretary. In the letter, he requested that the entire healthcare sector, including CMSD be made "syndicate-free."


