Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:02 AM
Swelling Ganges, Brahmaputra inaundate vast areas

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Unabated rise in the water level of most of the rivers in the Ganges and Brahmaputra basins, triggered by heavy downpour and onrush of water from upper catchment for the last couple of days, further worsened the flood situation in the region.
At the same time, water level is rising in the rivers at central region including Dhaka has continued like last few days. Following the rise of water levels, flood situation also worsened in the central region inundating the low-lying areas, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).
According to the FFWC, water level in the existing rivers rose at 11 points and receded in two points only in most of the districts of Rajshahi division aggravating the flood situation in the char (river bed) and other low-lying areas of Sirajganj, Bogura, Natore, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi districts.
The FFWC forecast that flood situation will continue to improve in the upper Meghna basin of north eastern region as the water levels continued receding there. It also said that flood situation will continue improving in the low-lying areas of Sunamganj and Brahmanbaria.
It also forecast that the flood situation may worsen further in the next 24 hours at Manikganj, Munsiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Chandpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Dhaka, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Natore, Naogaon, Bogura, Jamalpur, Tangail and Sirajganj districts.
Flood situation in many areas has worsened because of inundation of more areas     and the damage of flood control embankments at different areas of the division.
Although heavy rainfall was not recorded anywhere in the country due to active monsoon  trough running through Panjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet  divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy showers.


