38 new virus deaths, caseload tops 221,000





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,874 and the number of total infections stood at 221,178.

Health authorities in Bangladesh have so far conducted 11,01,480 RT-PCR tests. Although Bangladesh has been conducting over 6000 tests per 10,00,000 population, it is still lower than neighbouring India (11,478/mn) and Pakistan (8,343/mn).

"Of the dead patients on Saturday, 29 are men and nine women. Moreover, 17 of them are from Dhaka, eight from rajshahi, four each from Khulna and Chattogram, three each from Mymensingh, and one each from Sylhet and Rangpur division," Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Saturday.

"Thirty-four of them have died in different hospitals, three at their respective homes and one was diagnosed with the infection after death," she added.

The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,266 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 608 are females, which are 78.84 per cent and 21.16 per cent respectively.

Among the 2,874 fatalities, 18 were below 10 years, 30 were aged between 11 and 20, 82 between 21 and 30, 194 between 31 and 40, 407 between 41 and 50, 837 between 51 and 60 and highest 1306 were aged above 60 years.

District-wise, out of 2,874 fatalities till date, 48.33 per cent or 1,389 are from Dhaka division, 24.47 or 771 per cent from Chattogram, 6.89 per cent or 198 from Khulna, 5.81 per cent or 167 from Rajshahi, 4.44 per cent or 134 from Sylhet, 3.79 per cent or 109 from Barishal, 3.65 per cent or 105 from Rangpur and 2.12 per cent or 61 from Mymensingh.

Dr Nasima Said, "Some 9,615 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 10,446 were tested in 80 labs across the country. So far 1,101,480 samples have been tested."

Besides, some 1,114 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 122,090.

Around 55.20 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.30 per cent has died. The latest day's infection rate was 24.12 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.08 per cent.

Currently, 59,450 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,709 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 364,011 people have completed their quarantine course.

Via the telemedicine service, everyday a total of 90 doctors and health officils in two shifts are providing Covid-19 advice, which has been availed by 125,085 people till date including 4,510 in the last 24 hours.









Dr Nasima reiterated that the number of tests has been dwindling in the country and urged all to give samples for testing. "Do not hesitate to have yourself tested if you have the mildest symptoms," she said.





