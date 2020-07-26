Video
Covid-19 cases jump to 10,461 in Khulna division

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

KHULNA, July 25: The entre number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has surged to 10,461 marked till Saturday noon in the division where a limited scale of community transmission of the lethal virus continues in recent weeks.
Health officials said the total number of infected patients climbed to 10,461 as 235 new people were reported positive after testing 281 samples at three COVID-19 laboratories in the division.
Of the newly detected Covid-19 patients, 64 are in Khulna, 44 in Narail, 31 in Satkhira, 26 in Kushtia, 25 in Jhenaidah, 20 in Bagerhat, 11 in Magura, 10 in Jashore, three in Meherpur and one in Chuadanga districts in the division.




The district-wise breakup of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,950 in Khulna, 1,566 in Jashore, 1,353 in Kushtia, 770 in Jhenaidah, 647 in Satkhira, 625 in Narail, 535 in Bagerhat, 491 in Chuadanga, 378 in Magura and 146 in Meherpur districts.
Talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Health) in Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said 167 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 185 others released in the division.
Since the begging of COVID-19 outbreak, a total of 48,476 people of the division were put in home or institutional quarantines, and of them, 45,313 were released and 3,163 are currently remaining in quarantines.
Meanwhile, the number of healed patients continues to rise despite increase in the number of daily infections in the division in recent weeks. "The total number of healed patients rose to 5,507 on Saturday with the healing of 177 more COVID-19 patients on Friday at the average recovery rate of 52.64 percent in the division", Dr. Ferdousi said. With the four more deaths the total number of fatalities now reached 190 in the division.    -BSS



