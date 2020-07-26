Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:02 AM
latest
Home News

BDRCS arranges drinking water for Gaibandha flood victims

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, July 25: Several hundred flood victims of Fulchari, Erendabari, Fazlupur, Gazaria unions under Fulchari upazila here are getting drinking water from Disaster Risk Management (DRM) project being implemented by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Gaibandha unit with the financial support of Swiss Red Cross (SRC).
A total of 1545 families of those unions received jars of pure drinking water weighing 10 to 20 litres for the last few days since beginning of July, sources said.
The volunteers of BDRCS district unit distributed the jars of pure drinking water to the flood victims going to their doors to meet their demand of safe water.
The flood affected people of the unions are also getting boat support from the project to shift their belongings to safer places. Amal Kumar Pramanik, Resilience Coordinator of the project, said a good number of tube wells were installed at the chars for supplying drinking water to the people.
But due to insufficiency of tube well water during the flood, water filled-jars are being provided for flood victims, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 cases jump to 10,461 in Khulna division
BDRCS arranges drinking water for Gaibandha flood victims
Power Division finally comes up to save solar mini-gird investors
Global heating: best and worst case scenarios less likely than thought
C-19 cases climb to 11,104 in Rajshahi div, 5,494 cured
Ctg youth is on to a winner growing papaya
Five things to know about the Hagia Sophia
Bangabandhu’s mural unveiled at KMC


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft