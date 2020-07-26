BDRCS arranges drinking water for Gaibandha flood victims





A total of 1545 families of those unions received jars of pure drinking water weighing 10 to 20 litres for the last few days since beginning of July, sources said.

The volunteers of BDRCS district unit distributed the jars of pure drinking water to the flood victims going to their doors to meet their demand of safe water.

The flood affected people of the unions are also getting boat support from the project to shift their belongings to safer places. Amal Kumar Pramanik, Resilience Coordinator of the project, said a good number of tube wells were installed at the chars for supplying drinking water to the people.

But due to insufficiency of tube well water during the flood, water filled-jars are being provided for flood victims, he said.





















