Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package





"I am very grateful for the support and confidence that we have received," said CEO Dieter Vranckx in a statement.

"Lufthansa has given us the means to achieve our recovery, offering Brussels Airlines a future with long-term perspectives," he added.

The airline has suffered alongside the entire aviation sector from the pandemic.

The agreement concluded on Tuesday provides a loan of 290 millions euros ($337 million) from the Belgian state and a capital injection of 170 million euros from Lufthansa, covering some of the airline's losses.

Brussels Airlines plans to use the money for restructuring, which will see it shed around a quarter of its jobs -- affecting around 1,000 people.

Lufthansa, the leading European transport group, was itself handed a nine billion euro bailout last month from the German government. -AFP

























