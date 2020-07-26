Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses





This cover is provided by the airline, free of cost to its customers. Emirates is the first airline in the world to offer free, global cover for Covid-19 related costs, according to a media release.

The cover for Covid-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs is offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination.

It is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 310 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020) and valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.

This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover.

The hotline number, and details of what Covid-19 related expenses are covered, is available on www.emirates.com/ COVID19assistance.

Besides, Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

As travel restrictions remain in place, hence travelers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. One can visit: www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions.

Emirates currently serves over 60 destinations in its network. The airline presently operates four flights a week from Dhaka and via Dubai offers convenient connections to nearly cities in its network across Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa, the release added.

Passengers travelling from Bangladesh need to have Covid Negative Certificate from government approved hospitals/diagnostic centres for travel with Emirates. The sample to be given within 72 hours before departure of flight.





















