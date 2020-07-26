Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation





"This plan will be carried out in full alignment with the objectives of the European Union," said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he presented the project on Thursday.

The funds will finance the deployment of a new ultrafast 5G network, extend internet coverage in rural areas and facilitate digital education for the population.

It will also be used to strengthen cybersecurity and speed up the digitisation of public administrations and companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Between 2020-2022, the government is hoping to invest a total of 70 billion euros into the digital agenda.

Of that figure, the private sector is expected to contribute some 50 billion euros, while the rest will come from the public sector - which will include 15 billion from the rescue plan approved in Brussels this week, a government statement said. -AFP



























