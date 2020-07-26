Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:01 AM
latest
Home Business

McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

July 25: McDonald's Corp said on Friday it would require customers to wear face masks in its US restaurants starting next month, as new coronavirus cases surge across the country.
The world's largest fast-food chain also said it would extend its pause on the re-opening of dining rooms in the United States for another 30 days.
At the start of July, McDonald's had planned to pause the reopening of its dine-in service by 21 days, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Using face masks is the top recommendation from health experts and government officials looking to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 4 million people in the United States.
Other companies, including Walmart Inc, Target Corp and Starbucks Corp, have also made masks compulsory, even as Americans stay divided over their imposition, with some seeing it as a violation of their constitutional rights.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil up on strong economic data, US-China tensions cap gains
Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package
BA owner considers 2.8b euro share issue to prop up finances
Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses
Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation
McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft