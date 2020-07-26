

Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)





Singer Bangladesh Ltd Sales Director (Retail) Mokbulla Huda Choudhury and Dhaka Residential Model College Principal Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisations, in presence of State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a ceremony in the city recently. Under this agreement, students and teachers of the educational institute can purchase Dell computers at a special price with an easy payment facility from Singer. Singer Bangladesh is an authorised distributor and service partner for Dell computers in Bangladesh. Due to the present Covid-19 crisis, Dhaka Residential Model College has started online classes like many other schools. This computer procurement initiative is for the students who cannot afford own computers at this moment.