Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:01 AM
Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Singer Bangladesh Ltd Sales Director (Retail) Mokbulla Huda Choudhury and Dhaka Residential Model College Principal Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisations, in presence of State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a ceremony in the city recently. Under this agreement, students and teachers of the educational institute can purchase Dell computers at a special price with an easy payment facility from Singer. Singer Bangladesh is an authorised distributor and service partner for Dell computers in Bangladesh. Due to the present Covid-19 crisis, Dhaka Residential Model College has started online classes like many other schools. This computer procurement initiative is for the students who cannot afford own computers at this moment.


