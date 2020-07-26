

Walton Group's Executive Director Md. Humayun Kabir officially handing over a cheque for Tk 10 lakh to Suchona Rahman, who won the amount buying a refrigerator, at Walton Plaza in the capital's Mirpur-10 recently. Under the Digital Campaign Season-7, Walton has been offering Tk 10 lakh cash or sure cash vouchers up to Tk 1 lakh on the purchase of fridge, washing machine or microwave oven from any outlets, including Walton Plaza, distributor or dealer's showroom and E-plaza, across the country. Customers will enjoy the benefits till the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.