Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:00 AM
‘Chattogram real estate market collapsing’

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Pimple Barua

CHATTOGRAM, July 25: The real estate business in Chattogram has been in the verge of collapse as most of the construction firms have stopped building works on sites following Covid-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile the demand for the flats has also fallen drastically compared to the last year, causing worries for the realtors. Most of the clients who bought the properties earlier also suspended payments.
As a result, many realtors are now in the verge of closing down their business. As the construction remained suspended about 30,000 people involved in the housing sector have been affected.
Realtors said most of the construction companies have stopped working due to the Corona crisis, as the concerned technical manpower and workers are not coming to work due to fear of infection.
Finlay Properties, a housing company, which usually sells eight to 10 flats per month, now almost half, affecting its businesses since February.
The company is currently working on eight projects, without any sale prospects. But the company has to pay regular wages along with festival bonus to the employees. As a result the has been facing financial crisis.
Nur Uddin, manager of Finlay Properties, said, Usually, our flats are not left unsold. But due to the corona, the sales rate has come down to almost half. As a result, crores of taka in  investment has been in jeopardy.
He added that even if Corona leaves, it will take time for the sector to return to normalcy. In fact, the housing sector is in a deep crisis. Many traders have expressed concern about survival.
Not only Finlay Properties, but thousands of flats in the Chattogram housing sector have remained unsold due to the pandemic.
The medium and small realtors have been most in trouble for non-sale of flats. Many companies have already stopped work on the project for the financial crisis. Recent projects are also closed.
According to the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), which has 83 members in Chittagong, but  there are over two hundred unregistered housing establishments in Chattogram.
There is an investment of around Tk 5,000 crore in the housing sector in the port city. There are 4,000 unsold flats in Chattogram with a market value of more than Tk 2,000 crore.
Mahabub Tanvir, co-chairman of REHAB Chattogram Chapter, said that after several years of the slump in the housing sector, various initiatives of the government including reduction of registration fees have brought prosperity to the housing sector.
This year's budget has provided an opportunity to invest black money in the housing sector. This is a positive aspect. So traders in this sector are a bit optimistic. However, many entrepreneurs will lose out on this sector if registration fees and home loans are not made easy, He added.
According to REHAB, the country's housing market is worth Tk 56,000 crore. The annual demand is one lakh 20 thousand flats. The organization says such an impact was felt during the 2013-14 political instability.


