Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:00 AM
latest
Home Business

Huawei mobile device users hit 700 million

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Huawei shared the latest progress on both Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem and AppGallery at the 19th China Internet Conference on July 23.
Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem is growing rapidly, reaching 700 million global Huawei device users, with a year-on-year growth of 32%, according to a press release.
The number of registered Huawei developers worldwide has reached 1.6 million, up 76% year-on-year, with more than 81,000 innovative applications integrated HMS Core open capabilities.
For over 30 years, Huawei has worked closely with partners to bring better digital connectivity to people and communities around the world. It believes that in the world increasingly driven by digital technologies, no one should be left behind.
 Huawei seeks to encourage global innovative developers to work with Huawei Mobile Services to bring better and smarter experience to consumers.
Huawei has previously announced a $1 billion Shining Star Program to incentivise global developers. More than 10,000 innovative apps have since benefited from it.  
AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform, covers more than 170 countries and regions. With this coverage, Huawei hopes to share local digital innovation with the world.
"It wants every innovative app developed by global partners to reach all 700 million Huawei device users." Said Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group.
Concurrently, globalized HMS Apps such as HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader have brought high-quality services and content to consumers in more countries and regions.  
Huawei also brings users a smarter and more convenient digital life experience with more innovative services, such as Quick App, a new type of installation-free apps, providing users with a tap-to-use experience and much less memory space. As well as Ability, powered by Huawei AI technology, includes Content Ability, Card Ability and App Ability, enables high-quality services to be efficiently distributed to users across the world.
To help global partners and developers with innovation, Huawei opens "Chipset-Device-Cloud" capabilities through HMS Core, giving developers to access to Huawei's Machine Learning Kit, HiAI, AR Engine, etc. HMS Core 5.0, now available globally, will further open Huawei's software and hardware capabilities to elevate users' experiences worldwide.
On top of that, Huawei offers a one-stop, full-spectrum app development support in over 67 areas through AppGallery Connect, helping developers innovate and carry out efficient              operations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil up on strong economic data, US-China tensions cap gains
Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package
BA owner considers 2.8b euro share issue to prop up finances
Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses
Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation
McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft