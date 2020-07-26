Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:00 AM
Unimart ties up with PaperFly, launches online services

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

After 7 years of successfully providing exclusive retail experience at two major outlets, Unimart is now ready to serve its customers online.
Partnering with one of the most prominent delivery network PaperFly, Unimart Ltd. has launched their e-commerce platform unimart.online on the occasion of the 43rd Foundation Day of its parent company, United Group, on 12 July 2020.
Unimart.online offers user-friendly interface with great look & feel and seamless navigation. Initially, more than 7000 quality products are being offered from the whole product portfolio of Unimart, says a press release.
PaperFly ensures coverage of all major locations of Dhaka city and Home Delivery within 4 hours. As of now, customers from major locations of Dhaka city surrounding 5km radius around the Gulshan & Dhanmondi outlets of Unimart Super Shop will be able to place order at https://www.unimart.online/ for home delivery. Store Pick-up facility is also available & recurring order scheduling option is being incorporated.
To ensure convenience of consumers, multiple payment modalities are available, like - Cash on Delivery, MFS (bKash) & Debit/Credit Card Payment. Cashless payment on delivery will soon be introduced to the system.
Paperfly takes the pleasure to extend its services in building up Shopping Website and Online Order Management System for country's most prestigious retail chain - Unimart. "Unimart.online" is the comprehensive online shopping system that incorporates the store front on the web for consumers as well as a supply chain management system for Unimart's back-office team, developed by Paperfly's technological capabilities.
Consumers can place orders of their required commodities from Unimart.online and avail express delivery along with ground breaking Cashless Pay safely from Paperfly staying at home in the current Corona virus pandemic situation.
The overall process of order management, reporting, delivery & payment at unimart.online is designed to ensure delightful customer experience.


