Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:00 AM
latest
Home Business

Minister offers attractive discount on ACs

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

Minister Hi-Tech park comes with an attractive offer on Air Conditioners for the customers on Air Conditioners (ACs), demands for which have risen significantly this summer.
Minister which always tries to make world-class products has offered 5 types of ACs comprising 1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton, 3 Ton, 4 Ton of the electrical equipment, says a press release.
The price range of the Products varies from Tk 70,000 to Tk 166,000. But right now, Minister offers attractive discount in the sales section of official website.
However, this offer is only valid for those who will purchase using cash. Customers who use credit or debit cards will carry an additional 2.5% charge. Minister also has the arrangement of home delivery system for the convenience of the customers.
The technologies Minister has added to each of their AC are-  Thermostat: Thermostats are temperature sensitive devices that signal the air conditioning system to start and stop. Modern programmable and smart thermostats offer advanced features that help you save energy with automatic temperature changeovers.
The ACs are equipped with fan motors, fans, compressor, air filter and  AC maintenance.
 Minister is giving seven years guarantee on each of their Air Conditioner compressors. Usually users face various problems with the compressor on any ACs. The Minister is giving this guarantee for the convenience of the customers.
Interested customers can buy all these ACs with attractive offers from any showroom of the Minister, which has a total number of 108 showrooms across the whole country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil up on strong economic data, US-China tensions cap gains
Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package
BA owner considers 2.8b euro share issue to prop up finances
Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses
Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation
McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft