Minister offers attractive discount on ACs





Minister which always tries to make world-class products has offered 5 types of ACs comprising 1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton, 3 Ton, 4 Ton of the electrical equipment, says a press release.

The price range of the Products varies from Tk 70,000 to Tk 166,000. But right now, Minister offers attractive discount in the sales section of official website.

However, this offer is only valid for those who will purchase using cash. Customers who use credit or debit cards will carry an additional 2.5% charge. Minister also has the arrangement of home delivery system for the convenience of the customers.

The technologies Minister has added to each of their AC are- Thermostat: Thermostats are temperature sensitive devices that signal the air conditioning system to start and stop. Modern programmable and smart thermostats offer advanced features that help you save energy with automatic temperature changeovers.

The ACs are equipped with fan motors, fans, compressor, air filter and AC maintenance.

Minister is giving seven years guarantee on each of their Air Conditioner compressors. Usually users face various problems with the compressor on any ACs. The Minister is giving this guarantee for the convenience of the customers.

Interested customers can buy all these ACs with attractive offers from any showroom of the Minister, which has a total number of 108 showrooms across the whole country.





























