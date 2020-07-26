Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 9:00 AM
latest
Home Business

Russian central bank cuts key rate over virus impact

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Russian central bank cuts key rate over virus impact

Russian central bank cuts key rate over virus impact

MOSCOW, July 25: Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key rate by 0.25 points to 4.25 per cent -- its lowest in recent history -- to speed economic recovery after coronavirus lockdowns.
The bank cited fears of "considerable" disinflationary pressures stemming from global virus restrictions in a statement announcing the cut.
"The recovery of the global and Russian economies will be gradual" even though easing restrictions have revived economic activity, the bank said.
It predicted that inflation could fall below the target 4.0 per cent in 2021 to between 3.5 and 4.0 per cent before stabilising around 4.0 per cent later on.
It said inflation had increased slightly in June to an annualised 3.2 per cent from 3.0 per cent in May.  
After GDP growth of 1.6 per cent in the first quarter, the economy was hit by a "a steep decline in domestic and external demand," the bank noted in its statement.
In June, however, "the decline in industrial production, the contraction of orders in both external and domestic markets, and the growth in unemployment slowed down.
"Recovery continues in retail trade and the services sector," the bank said.
In June, retail sales fell by 7.7 per cent from the same month a year earlier, while the unemployment rate stood at 6.2 per cent.
The bank said weaker economic activity was due in part to both a drop in exports, and cuts in oil production set by the OPEC cartel and its allies including Russia to control oil prices after a dizzying fall in the spring.
The economic recovery could be unstable owing to a decline in household income, the bank said.
It expects gross domestic product (GDP) to fall by 4.5 to 5.5 per cent in 2020, before rebounding by 3.5 to 4.5 per cent in 2021.
The bank's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for September 18.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil up on strong economic data, US-China tensions cap gains
Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package
BA owner considers 2.8b euro share issue to prop up finances
Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses
Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation
McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft