Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:59 AM
latest
Home Business

EU calls on US to lift tariffs in plane dispute

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

PARIS, July 25: The EU called Friday on the United States to lift tariffs imposed in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies after Airbus said it had brought itself into compliance with World Trade Organization rulings.
The billions of dollars in tariffs, which apply to a wide range of food and agricultural goods in addition to planes, have been even more burdensome due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Airbus said Friday it had reached agreement with the French and Spanish governments that raises the interest rates on funds provided to help develop its long-haul A350 jet to levels the WTO considers appropriate.
The European Commission said this removes any grounds for the US to maintain tariffs imposed on EU exports under WTO rulings as well as making a strong case for a rapid settlement of the dispute.
"Unjustified tariffs on European products are not acceptable and, arising from the compliance in the Airbus case, we insist that the United States lifts these unjustified tariffs immediately," EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said in a statement.
An epic legal battle between Airbus and Boeing at the WTO began in 2004 when Washington accused Britain, France, Germany and Spain of providing illegal subsidies and grants to support the production of a range of Airbus products.
A year later, the EU alleged that Boeing had received $19.1 billion worth of prohibited subsidies from 1989 to 2006 from various branches of the US government.
The two cases were then tangled up in a legal quagmire, with each side being given partial vindication after a long series of appeals and counter appeals.
In 2019 the WTO authorised the US to impose up to 100 per cent in taxes on $7.5 billion of European goods, its biggest ever penalty.
Washington then slapped 25 per cent tariffs on a number of EU goods including wine, cheese and olives.
A 10 per cent tariff on Airbus planes was increased to 15 per cent in March, which also affects US airlines which buy Airbus aircraft, as the manufacturer points out.
In June the US threatened to levy tariffs on another $3.1 billion in EU goods as it has been authorised to do under a WTO ruling.
Airbus said the impact of those tariffs plus the coronavirus pandemic were the reason it was making the effort to resolve the dispute.
"The tariffs imposed by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) are currently harming all targeted industry sectors, including US airlines, and are adding to a very difficult environment as a consequence of the COVID-19 crisis," the firm said.
Airbus said Friday that it "considers itself in complete compliance with all WTO rulings" after increasing the interest rate paid on the government funds it received.
The low interest rates on these funds were one of the arguments the US made that the EU was improperly subsidising Airbus.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil up on strong economic data, US-China tensions cap gains
Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package
BA owner considers 2.8b euro share issue to prop up finances
Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses
Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation
McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft