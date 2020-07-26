Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:59 AM
latest
Home Business

Marico Bangladesh declares 300pc interim cash dividend

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Marico Bangladesh, a fast-moving consumer goods multinational company, has declared 300 per cent interim cash dividend for April-June, 2020 quarter.
The board of directors of the company in a virtual meeting on July 22 last approved the audited financial statements for three months period ended on June 30, 2020, said an official disclosure.
The record date for entitlement of interim dividend is on August 16, 2020.
The multinational company's revenue stood at Tk 3.01 billion for April-June, 2020 quarter which was Tk 2.74 billion in the same quarter in 2019 despite ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The net profit after tax of the company stood at Tk 991.65 million for April-June, 2020 as against Tk 848.79 million in the same quarter in the previous year, registering an increase of 16.83 per cent.
The earnings per share (EPS) of the company stood at Tk 31.64 for April-June 2020 which was Tk 26.95 in the same period a year ago.
The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 33.74 for April-June 2020 as against Tk 36.55 for April-June 2019.
The net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 75.53 as on June 30, 2020.
Each share of the multinational company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2009, closed at Tk 1599.50 on Thursday, gaining 2.36 per cent over the previous day.
The company approved a total 950 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on March 31, 2020. In 2019, it disbursed a total 650 per cent cash dividend.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 315 million, authorised capital is Tk 400 million and the total number of securities is 31.50 million.
The sponsor-directors own 90 per cent stake in the company, while institutional investors own 3.05 per cent, foreign investors 5.74 per cent and the general public only 1.21 per cent as on February 29, 2020.
Marico Bangladesh also witnessed a steady growth in revenue earnings and dividend payout, among others, in last few years through 'quality products'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil up on strong economic data, US-China tensions cap gains
Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package
BA owner considers 2.8b euro share issue to prop up finances
Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses
Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation
McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft