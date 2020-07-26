Marico Bangladesh declares 300pc interim cash dividend





The board of directors of the company in a virtual meeting on July 22 last approved the audited financial statements for three months period ended on June 30, 2020, said an official disclosure.

The record date for entitlement of interim dividend is on August 16, 2020.

The multinational company's revenue stood at Tk 3.01 billion for April-June, 2020 quarter which was Tk 2.74 billion in the same quarter in 2019 despite ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The net profit after tax of the company stood at Tk 991.65 million for April-June, 2020 as against Tk 848.79 million in the same quarter in the previous year, registering an increase of 16.83 per cent.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the company stood at Tk 31.64 for April-June 2020 which was Tk 26.95 in the same period a year ago.

The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 33.74 for April-June 2020 as against Tk 36.55 for April-June 2019.

The net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 75.53 as on June 30, 2020.

Each share of the multinational company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2009, closed at Tk 1599.50 on Thursday, gaining 2.36 per cent over the previous day.

The company approved a total 950 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on March 31, 2020. In 2019, it disbursed a total 650 per cent cash dividend.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 315 million, authorised capital is Tk 400 million and the total number of securities is 31.50 million.

The sponsor-directors own 90 per cent stake in the company, while institutional investors own 3.05 per cent, foreign investors 5.74 per cent and the general public only 1.21 per cent as on February 29, 2020.

Marico Bangladesh also witnessed a steady growth in revenue earnings and dividend payout, among others, in last few years through 'quality products'.

















