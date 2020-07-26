Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:59 AM
latest
Home Business

India to handover 10 broad-gauge locos to BD

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

India will handover 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh in a video-conferencing tomorrow  (Monday).
The broad gauge locomotives will be handed over at 3:00pm through Darshana-Gede Interchange Point, Railways Ministry's Senior Information Officer Shariful Alam said.
Senior dignitaries from both the countries are expected to flag off the handover, which will be conducted via video conferencing, according to the statement.
The dignitaries include foreign ministers, railways ministers and high commissioners of both the countries, Railway Board chairman and others officials at the local stations on both sides of the border, it said.
The physical location of the handover will be the Gede station of the Eastern Railway in West Bengal's Nadia district and the receiving station of Darshana on the Bangladesh side.
PTI (Press Trust of India) adds: Bangladesh had sent a proposal to India in April last year for procurement of these locos, with 72% of its present ones already crossing their economic life.
The 3300 HP WDM3D locos being given to Bangladesh have a residual life of 28 years or more and are designed for a speed of 120 kmph. They are suitable for hauling freight as well as passenger trains and have a microprocessor-based control system.
 "It will help in movement within Bangladesh as well as inter country movement," the statement said.
"The Railways has modified the locos to suit the maximum height restrictions in BR (Bangladesh Railway)," it said. "We are keen to partner with BR for supply and maintenance of all types of rolling stock"
These locos would provide improved train operations within the BR and also for interchange with the Indian Railways, and strengthen the partnership between both the transporters, according to the statement.
According to reports from Bangladesh, the BR had till May last year 178 metre-gauge (MG) locomotives, out of which 139 have crossed their 20-year economic life. Of its 90 BG locomotives, 55 have completed their economic life.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil up on strong economic data, US-China tensions cap gains
Brussels Airlines sees long-term perspective after rescue package
BA owner considers 2.8b euro share issue to prop up finances
Emirates to cover customers from Covid-19 expenses
Spain to plough 15b euros into digital transformation
McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks
Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft