

Spices, vegetables prices rise ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Traders said that the prices of vegetables rose due to a supply shortage as flooding and the monsoon damaged farmlands in many parts of the country.

They also said that the prices of some spices soared on the city markets as wholesale prices of the items went up due to increased demand ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The prices of most vegetables were up by Tk 5-10 a kilogram over the week.

Aubergine sold for Tk 60-70 a kg, papaya for Tk 30 a kg, bitter gourd for Tk 50-60 a kg, okra for Tk 40 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece, cucumber for Tk 40-45 a kg and tomato for Tk 50-60 a kg on Friday.

The price of green chilli rose by Tk 10-20 a kg and was priced at Tk 160-200 a kg.

The price of onion increased by Tk 5 a kg. The local variety sold for Tk 40-45 a kg while the imported variety cost Tk 30-35 a kg on Friday.

The price of cinnamon soared by Tk 100 a kg and the spice sold for Tk 500-520 a kg on the day.

The price of cloves went up by Tk 100-120 a kg and the item sold for Tk 900-1,000 a kg on the city markets.

The price of bay leaves rose by Tk 30-40 a kg and the product sold for Tk 140-150 a kg on Friday.

The price of red lentil remained high on the kitchen markets. The medium-quality variety cost Tk 95-100 a kg while the coarse variety cost Tk 70-75 a kg.

The fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 120-125 a kg on the markets on Friday.

The price of broiler chicken fell by Tk 20 a kg and the item sold for Tk 130-140 a kg on the markets in the capital on Friday.

Locally bred hens sold for Tk 450-500 a kg.

The price of beef decreased slightly and the item cost Tk 540-560 a kg while mutton sold for Tk 750-800 a kg in the capital on Friday.

The price of eggs remained high as well with each hali or four pieces sold for Tk 32-36 on Friday.

Unpackaged soya bean oil cost Tk 94-97 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 86 a litre.

Bottled soya bean oil (a one-litre container) sold for Tk 110 while a five-litre container cost Tk 490-520 on the markets.

Fine-quality packaged salt cost Tk 35 a kg while the refined variety retailed at Tk 25 a kg.

The prices of garlic and ginger remained unchanged over the week.

Imported garlic sold for Tk 80-90 a kg while the local variety retailed at Tk 90-100 a kg on the markets on Friday.

Imported ginger sold for Tk 140-150 a kg and the local variety retailed at Tk 120150 a kg on the day.

The prices of fish also remained unchanged over the week.

Rohita sold for Tk 250-300 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-300 a kg, depending on their sizes and quality.

Pangas cost Tk 130-150 a kg and Tilapia sold for Tk 120-140 a kg.

Refined sugar cost Tk 60-65 a kg while the locally produced variety retailed at Tk 70 a kg.

The price of rice also remained high and the course variety cost Tk 40-45 a kg on Friday.

The standard variety of BR-28 rice was selling for Tk 48-50 a kg and the fine variety for Tk 50-54 a kg in the capital on Friday. The fine variety of Miniket rice was selling for Tk 56-65 a kg on the day with the fine variety of Najirshail rice retailing at Tk 60-65 a kg.

























Prices of vegetables and spices increased on the city's kitchen markets over the week ending on Friday.Traders said that the prices of vegetables rose due to a supply shortage as flooding and the monsoon damaged farmlands in many parts of the country.They also said that the prices of some spices soared on the city markets as wholesale prices of the items went up due to increased demand ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.The prices of most vegetables were up by Tk 5-10 a kilogram over the week.Aubergine sold for Tk 60-70 a kg, papaya for Tk 30 a kg, bitter gourd for Tk 50-60 a kg, okra for Tk 40 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 40-50 apiece, cucumber for Tk 40-45 a kg and tomato for Tk 50-60 a kg on Friday.The price of green chilli rose by Tk 10-20 a kg and was priced at Tk 160-200 a kg.The price of onion increased by Tk 5 a kg. The local variety sold for Tk 40-45 a kg while the imported variety cost Tk 30-35 a kg on Friday.The price of cinnamon soared by Tk 100 a kg and the spice sold for Tk 500-520 a kg on the day.The price of cloves went up by Tk 100-120 a kg and the item sold for Tk 900-1,000 a kg on the city markets.The price of bay leaves rose by Tk 30-40 a kg and the product sold for Tk 140-150 a kg on Friday.The price of red lentil remained high on the kitchen markets. The medium-quality variety cost Tk 95-100 a kg while the coarse variety cost Tk 70-75 a kg.The fine variety of red lentil sold for Tk 120-125 a kg on the markets on Friday.The price of broiler chicken fell by Tk 20 a kg and the item sold for Tk 130-140 a kg on the markets in the capital on Friday.Locally bred hens sold for Tk 450-500 a kg.The price of beef decreased slightly and the item cost Tk 540-560 a kg while mutton sold for Tk 750-800 a kg in the capital on Friday.The price of eggs remained high as well with each hali or four pieces sold for Tk 32-36 on Friday.Unpackaged soya bean oil cost Tk 94-97 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 86 a litre.Bottled soya bean oil (a one-litre container) sold for Tk 110 while a five-litre container cost Tk 490-520 on the markets.Fine-quality packaged salt cost Tk 35 a kg while the refined variety retailed at Tk 25 a kg.The prices of garlic and ginger remained unchanged over the week.Imported garlic sold for Tk 80-90 a kg while the local variety retailed at Tk 90-100 a kg on the markets on Friday.Imported ginger sold for Tk 140-150 a kg and the local variety retailed at Tk 120150 a kg on the day.The prices of fish also remained unchanged over the week.Rohita sold for Tk 250-300 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-300 a kg, depending on their sizes and quality.Pangas cost Tk 130-150 a kg and Tilapia sold for Tk 120-140 a kg.Refined sugar cost Tk 60-65 a kg while the locally produced variety retailed at Tk 70 a kg.The price of rice also remained high and the course variety cost Tk 40-45 a kg on Friday.The standard variety of BR-28 rice was selling for Tk 48-50 a kg and the fine variety for Tk 50-54 a kg in the capital on Friday. The fine variety of Miniket rice was selling for Tk 56-65 a kg on the day with the fine variety of Najirshail rice retailing at Tk 60-65 a kg.