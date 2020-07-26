

CAPA appoints ICMAB's Shaykhul Islam PSFMC member

Shaykhul Islam is a Council Member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), according to a press release.

Also a past President of ICMAB, Shaykhul Islam FCMA is a well-known and veteran professional Cost and Management Accountant.

He has been actively working in ICMAB and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and ICMAB has achieved a number of professional goals under his able leadership.

The present Office-bearers of ICMAB are confident that he will be able to play an effective and meaningful role in CAPA also to further uphold the image of ICMAB and Bangladesh.





















