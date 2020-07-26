Tk 2,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for CMSMEs approved  





The scheme would issue guarantees against working capital loans amounting to Tk8,320 crore that would be issued to such entrepreneurs, BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer after the meeting.

BB governor Fazle Kabir presided over the board meeting. "The board approved the scheme so that the banks do not feel discomfort in disbursing loans to the CMSME sector due to lack of collateral," the BB spokesperson said.

Mentioning the initiative as a milestone in the country's banking sector, Serajul Islam said the banks will have to sign agreements with the central bank's CGS unit under the SME department, to enjoy the guarantee facility from the central bank.

Banks with less than 10 percent non-performing loans (NPLs) will be eligible to avail the guarantee from the central bank against the loans that the banks would disburse to the sector. There would be no such conditionality for state-owned banks to avail the guarantee facility.

The banks would be exempt from having to provision any loan loss reserves against the loans that would be guaranteed by the scheme, even if those turn into classified loans. To get access to the scheme, the banks will have to pay fees at the rate of 1 percent on the loans for the first year.

The dismal state of loan disbursement to the CMSMEs prompted the central bank to significantly relax loan classification rules for the CMSMEs, so that banks feel encouraged and feel free to issue credit to them, he said.



















