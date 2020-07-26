NSU ranks in QS World University Rankings ’20

North South University (NSU) has been ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2020 by subject for the very first time, consequently becoming the only private university in Bangladesh to have achieved this milestone, a press release said on Saturday.

North South University secured the Global Rank of 401-450 in Business and Management Studies (School of Business and Economics) and 551-600 in Computer Science and Information Systems (School of Engineering and Physical Sciences). This is the 10th edition of the subject rankings, where 13,138 individual university programs were assessed and ranked.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world's top universities in individual subject areas, covering 51 subjects. Each of the subject rankings is compiled using four sources.

The first two of these are QS's global surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess institutions' international reputation in each subject. The second two indicators assess research impact, based on research citations per paper and h-index in the relevant subject.