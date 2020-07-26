Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:58 AM
latest
Home City News

90pc of Khulna pvt health centres running with expired licenses

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

KHULNA, July 25: Despite online update facilities, a whopping 90 percent of 180 private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in Khulna continue to operate with expired licenses.
According to sources at Khulna Divisional Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), only a handful of 46 private clinics and 53 diagnostic centres updated their licenses online.
Local people said the government has been losing taxes as the private clinics and diagnostic centres refrained from renewing their licenses and paying the yearly fees to the government.
Dr Sabrina Snigdha, an official of Khulna Civil Surgeon's Office, said all the private hospitals and diagnostic centres are divided into three categories to renew their licenses every year.
Clinics and diagnostic centres under category 'A' have to pay Tk 50,000 every year while those institutions under 'B' category have to pay Tk 35,000 and the last category 'C' requires Tk 25,000 per year. The clinic and diagnostic centres owners were told to pay the yearly tax through Bangladesh Bank or Sonali Bank and submit the receipt online, she added.
"Only a few institutions maintain that procedure. Most of them do not renew their license," said Dr Snigdha.
She also informed that Khulna Divisional DGHS office does not have the list of private clinics & diagnostic centres so they cannot take any action against irregularities.
 "However, if Dhaka DGHS central office directs us to look into any specific organization, we can take action after scrutinizing the organizational papers," she added.
According to Khulna DGHS office, some of the most prominent clinics and diagnostic centres in Khulna were found without registrations and renewed licenses- A Hossain Clinic & Diagnostic Centre, Abdullah Pathology in Shamshur Rahman road, Boyra Empathy Clinic, Empathy Diagnostic Centre, Labtech Diagnostic & Cell Path, I Pavilion & Faco Centre Eye Hospital, Samela Diagnostic Centre, Onkur Diagnostic Centre, National Diagnostic Centre in Khan Jahan Ali Road and Desh Diagnostic Centre at Babu Khan Road.
There are two more without updated papers- Health View Diagnostic Centre and Life Care Diagnostic Centre on Ahsan Ahmed road. In return for anonymity, an owner of a private diagnostic centre said owners are not renewing their licenses as the fees have been increased five-fold.
The hospital owners are finding ways to escape paying tax in the absence of effective enforcement, he added.
Visiting some establishments in the unregistered list, UNB found some patients waiting for hours after doing x-rays at a diagnostic centre because the x-ray image had to be printed out from another place.
Meanwhile, unqualified technicians were found in some diagnostic centres which also lack necessary equipment, waste management facilities, duty doctor, diploma nurse, doctor as well as other staff. "We've already started drives against private hospitals and diagnostic centres and checking if they have valid documents," said Dr Sujat Ahmed, Khulna Civil Surgeon.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NSU ranks in QS World University Rankings ’20
90pc of Khulna pvt health centres running with expired licenses
KU to disburse TK 20-lakh loan among indigent students
Speaker releases fry in Sangsad lake
Former NCC Bank vice chairman KZ Mahmud dies
Pry headmaster dies of C-19
President expresses gratitude to people for condoling his brother's death
Padma devours SESDP Model High School in Madaripur


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft