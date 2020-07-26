90pc of Khulna pvt health centres running with expired licenses





According to sources at Khulna Divisional Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), only a handful of 46 private clinics and 53 diagnostic centres updated their licenses online.

Local people said the government has been losing taxes as the private clinics and diagnostic centres refrained from renewing their licenses and paying the yearly fees to the government.

Dr Sabrina Snigdha, an official of Khulna Civil Surgeon's Office, said all the private hospitals and diagnostic centres are divided into three categories to renew their licenses every year.

Clinics and diagnostic centres under category 'A' have to pay Tk 50,000 every year while those institutions under 'B' category have to pay Tk 35,000 and the last category 'C' requires Tk 25,000 per year. The clinic and diagnostic centres owners were told to pay the yearly tax through Bangladesh Bank or Sonali Bank and submit the receipt online, she added.

"Only a few institutions maintain that procedure. Most of them do not renew their license," said Dr Snigdha.

She also informed that Khulna Divisional DGHS office does not have the list of private clinics & diagnostic centres so they cannot take any action against irregularities.

"However, if Dhaka DGHS central office directs us to look into any specific organization, we can take action after scrutinizing the organizational papers," she added.

According to Khulna DGHS office, some of the most prominent clinics and diagnostic centres in Khulna were found without registrations and renewed licenses- A Hossain Clinic & Diagnostic Centre, Abdullah Pathology in Shamshur Rahman road, Boyra Empathy Clinic, Empathy Diagnostic Centre, Labtech Diagnostic & Cell Path, I Pavilion & Faco Centre Eye Hospital, Samela Diagnostic Centre, Onkur Diagnostic Centre, National Diagnostic Centre in Khan Jahan Ali Road and Desh Diagnostic Centre at Babu Khan Road.

There are two more without updated papers- Health View Diagnostic Centre and Life Care Diagnostic Centre on Ahsan Ahmed road. In return for anonymity, an owner of a private diagnostic centre said owners are not renewing their licenses as the fees have been increased five-fold.

The hospital owners are finding ways to escape paying tax in the absence of effective enforcement, he added.

Visiting some establishments in the unregistered list, UNB found some patients waiting for hours after doing x-rays at a diagnostic centre because the x-ray image had to be printed out from another place.

Meanwhile, unqualified technicians were found in some diagnostic centres which also lack necessary equipment, waste management facilities, duty doctor, diploma nurse, doctor as well as other staff. "We've already started drives against private hospitals and diagnostic centres and checking if they have valid documents," said Dr Sujat Ahmed, Khulna Civil Surgeon. -UNB















