KU to disburse TK 20-lakh loan among indigent students

KHULNA, July 25: During the current pandemic situation, Khulna University (KU) authorities have taken an initiative to give education loan around Tk 20 lakh 30 thousand among 406 poor students to continue their online education activities.

Each of 14 students under 29 Disciplines will get interest free loan of Taka 5,000 which will have to be paid after coronavirus pandemic is over. The decision was made in a cybernetic meeting between Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Fayequzzaman and university's different disciplines heads on Thursday afternoon, said a KU press release on Saturday.

The VC said interest-free education loans will be provided to indigent students who cannot afford the necessary devices and are unable to avail internet packages.







