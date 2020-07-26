Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:58 AM
latest
Home City News

KU to disburse TK 20-lakh loan among indigent students

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 25: During the current pandemic situation, Khulna University (KU) authorities have taken an initiative to give education loan around Tk 20 lakh 30 thousand among 406 poor students to continue their online education activities.
Each of 14 students under 29 Disciplines will get interest free loan of Taka 5,000 which will have to be paid after coronavirus pandemic is over. The decision was made in a cybernetic meeting between Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Fayequzzaman and university's different disciplines heads on Thursday afternoon, said a KU press release on Saturday.
The VC said interest-free education loans will be provided to indigent students who cannot afford the necessary devices and are unable to avail internet packages.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NSU ranks in QS World University Rankings ’20
90pc of Khulna pvt health centres running with expired licenses
KU to disburse TK 20-lakh loan among indigent students
Speaker releases fry in Sangsad lake
Former NCC Bank vice chairman KZ Mahmud dies
Pry headmaster dies of C-19
President expresses gratitude to people for condoling his brother's death
Padma devours SESDP Model High School in Madaripur


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft