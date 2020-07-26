Speaker releases fry in Sangsad lake

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday released fry in the Sangsad Bhaban Lake, marking the National Fisheries Week 2020.

A total of 6,880 fry of four species, Roi, Katla, Mirgal and Kalibaus, were released in the lake, said a handout.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker stressed the need for providing trainings to fish farmers to ensure their welfare.

"We've to improve the lifestyle of fish farmers by increasing facilities for them to develop the fisheries sector further. All will have to work together to strengthen the economy," she said.

Dr Shirin said now Bangladesh is the 4th largest freshwater fish producing country in the world and the country achieved it under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. -UNB







