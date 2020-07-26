

CCC Mayor Nasir completes 5 years in office today

On July 26 in 2015, he took the charge of the CCC mayor after winning the elections held on April 28 in 2015. But the tenure of the CCC mayor will expire on August 5.

As per the Local Government Act, the tenure of the mayor and councillors will expire on the day of their first general meeting held after taking the charge. As the first general meeting was held on August 5 in 2015, their tenure of Mayor Nasir will expire on the day.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) had earlier suspended CCC election scheduled for March 29 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The LGRD Ministry asked the EC seeking the possibility of holding CCC elections. But on July 14, the EC had said that the elections of the CCC could not be held within August 5 due to Covid-19 pandemic, flood and landslides.

As there is no alternative to appointing an administrator to run the CCC, the LGRD Ministry will take the initiative with the directive of the Prime Minister.









So, an administrator is expected to be appointed for the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) at the end of the current month as per LGRD Act 2009.

Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990 with the appointment of Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury the first mayor by the government, followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin. In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005.

Later, BNP's Manjur Alam Manju won the mayoral race in 2010, defeating Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

