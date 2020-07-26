Russia won’t join US alliance against China





Calling China "our partner," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing that the two countries have developed "relations of a special partnership." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for creating a "new alliance" to counter China, and said the US needs to work with Russia to achieve its goals on issues like arms control agreements.

Peskov for his part said that all alliances Russia takes part in are aimed at developing relations of good neighbourliness and mutual benefit. Some of the grand geopolitical language can be put down to the importance of anti-China sentiment in Donald Trump's bid to salvage his presidency in the November election.

And some of it is inspired by Pompeo's own efforts, increasingly at the expense of his day job, to position himself for a presidential run in 2024. But much of what Pompeo had to say will have global resonance thanks to Beijing's rising aggression on multiple fronts around the globe. -REUTERS















MOSCOW, July 25: Russia won't join any alliance aimed against anyone, especially against China, as Moscow and Beijing share special relations, the Kremlin said on Friday in response to an American suggestion that Moscow and Washington form an anti-China alliance.Calling China "our partner," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing that the two countries have developed "relations of a special partnership." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for creating a "new alliance" to counter China, and said the US needs to work with Russia to achieve its goals on issues like arms control agreements.Peskov for his part said that all alliances Russia takes part in are aimed at developing relations of good neighbourliness and mutual benefit. Some of the grand geopolitical language can be put down to the importance of anti-China sentiment in Donald Trump's bid to salvage his presidency in the November election.And some of it is inspired by Pompeo's own efforts, increasingly at the expense of his day job, to position himself for a presidential run in 2024. But much of what Pompeo had to say will have global resonance thanks to Beijing's rising aggression on multiple fronts around the globe. -REUTERS