Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:57 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Russia won’t join US alliance against China

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

MOSCOW, July 25: Russia won't join any alliance aimed against anyone, especially against China, as Moscow and Beijing share special relations, the Kremlin said on Friday in response to an American suggestion that Moscow and Washington form an anti-China alliance.
Calling China "our partner," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing that the two countries have developed "relations of a special partnership." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for creating a "new alliance" to counter China, and said the US needs to work with Russia to achieve its goals on issues like arms control agreements.
Peskov for his part said that all alliances Russia takes part in are aimed at developing relations of good neighbourliness and mutual benefit. Some of the grand geopolitical language can be put down to the importance of anti-China sentiment in Donald Trump's bid to salvage his presidency in the November election.
And some of it is inspired by Pompeo's own efforts, increasingly at the expense of his day job, to position himself for a presidential run in 2024. But much of what Pompeo had to say will have global resonance thanks to Beijing's rising aggression on multiple fronts around the globe.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC  Mayor Nasir completes 5 years in office today
Russia won’t join US alliance against China
Climate emergency  ‘a danger to peace’ : UN official
Regent Hospital MD on remand
Three ‘drug traders’ among four killed in ‘shootouts’
Govt not solely responsible for graft in health sector, says new DGHS chief
Dredging of Karnaphuli River in progress
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft