Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:57 AM
Climate emergency  ‘a danger to peace’ : UN official

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The climate emergency generated by global warming, is exacerbating existing risks to international peace and security and also creating new ones, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Friday, making the case for swift climate action on multiple fronts.
"The climate emergency is a danger to peace", said Miroslav Jen?a, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas.
He called on peace and security actors to play their role and help speed up implementation of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.
"The failure to consider the growing impacts of climate change will undermine our efforts at conflict prevention, peacemaking and sustaining peace, and risk trapping vulnerable countries in a vicious cycle of climate disaster and conflict", he said.
Jen?a briefed the Council at the start of an open video-teleconference debate on climate and security, one of the key themes of this month's German presidency of the 15-member body.
Noting that the consequences of climate change vary from region to region, he said the fragile or conflict-affected situations around the world are more exposed to - and less able to cope with - the effects of a changing climate.


