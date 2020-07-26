Regent Hospital MD on remand





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order after Sub-Inspector Yadur Rahman of Uttara west Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

General Register Officer (GRO) of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court Sub Inspector Jalal Uddin confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

In his forwarding report, the IO said the accused in connivance with the chairman prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the workers on different dates since April 9.

Mizan needs to be remanded to gather information and know the whereabouts of others involved in the scam, the IO said he

On the other hand, the defence lawyer submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail petition and issued the remand order.















