Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:57 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Fake C-19 test reports

Regent Hospital MD on remand

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Court Correspondent

Md Mizanur Rahman, managing director of Regent Hospital's Uttara branch, was placed on a 10-day remand on Saturday  in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to 76 workers  of Dhaka Metro Rail Project.
 Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order after Sub-Inspector Yadur Rahman of Uttara west Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.
General Register Officer (GRO) of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court Sub Inspector Jalal Uddin confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.
In his forwarding report, the IO said the accused in connivance with the chairman prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the workers on different dates since April 9.
Mizan needs to be remanded to gather information and know the whereabouts of others involved in the scam, the IO said he
On the other hand, the defence lawyer submitted a petition seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer. After hearing both sides, the court  rejected the bail petition and issued the remand order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC  Mayor Nasir completes 5 years in office today
Russia won’t join US alliance against China
Climate emergency  ‘a danger to peace’ : UN official
Regent Hospital MD on remand
Three ‘drug traders’ among four killed in ‘shootouts’
Govt not solely responsible for graft in health sector, says new DGHS chief
Dredging of Karnaphuli River in progress
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft