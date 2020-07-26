Three ‘drug traders’ among four killed in ‘shootouts’





Our Cox's Bazar reported that two suspected Yaba traders were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh(BGB) in Chhurikhal area of Teknaf upazila on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Md Ferdous, 30, son of Habib Ullah, and Md Abdus Samad, 35, son of late Syed Ahmed of Balukhali Rohinga Camp at Ukhiya.

Being tipped of that a big consignment of Yaba will be smuggled into the country, a team of BGB under Leda BOP took position near the Naf River, said a press release.

When a gang of drug traders entered Bangladesh swimming the river, the team challenged them.

When the team was approaching to the gang, they opened fire on the BGB members, prompting them to retaliate. After the gunfight, they rescued Yaba traders with bullet wounds.

Later, the two were taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead.

Three BGB members were also injured in the gunfight. The BGB team also recovered 2.10 lakh Yaba pills from the spot.

In Kushtia, an alleged drug trader named Kudrat Ali Mandal, 50, son of Niamat Ali Mandal of Munshiganj village in Daulatpur upazila, was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Dangmorka Centre Intersection early Saturday, reports our correspondent.

S M Arifur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station, said a team of police, acting on a tip off, raided a brickfield in the area around 1:00am.

Sensing the presence of police, the drug traders opened fire on them, prompting them to retaliate.

After the gunfight, police rescued bullet injured Kudrat. Later, he was taken to the upazila health complex where the doctors declared him dead.

Our Staff correspondent from Chattogram adds: An alleged robber was killed in a 'gunfight' with Rapid Action Battalion in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram early Saturday

The deceased was identified as Sher Ali from Banshkhali, according to RAB. "Sher Ali was killed in a shootout with Rab-7 in Saral union of Banshkhali," the official said.

"He was accused in at least 12 cases filed for murder and robbery with different police stations," he added. Rab recovered three firearms and 13 bullets from the spot, Rab sources said.

















