Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:57 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Three ‘drug traders’ among four killed in ‘shootouts’

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Four people, including three suspected drug traders, were killed in 'gunfights' with law enforcers in Cox's Baza, Kushtia and Chattogram on Friday night and early Saturday.
Our Cox's Bazar reported that two suspected Yaba traders were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh(BGB) in Chhurikhal area of Teknaf upazila on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Md Ferdous, 30, son of Habib Ullah, and Md Abdus Samad, 35, son of late Syed Ahmed of Balukhali Rohinga Camp at Ukhiya.
Being tipped of that a big consignment of Yaba will be smuggled into the country, a team of BGB under Leda BOP took position near the Naf River, said a press release.
When a gang of drug traders entered Bangladesh swimming the river, the team challenged them.
When the team was approaching to the gang, they opened fire on the BGB members, prompting them to retaliate. After the gunfight, they rescued Yaba traders with bullet wounds.
Later, the two were taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead.
Three BGB members were also injured in the gunfight. The BGB team also recovered 2.10 lakh Yaba pills from the spot.
In Kushtia, an alleged drug trader named Kudrat Ali Mandal, 50, son of Niamat Ali Mandal of Munshiganj village in Daulatpur upazila, was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Dangmorka Centre Intersection early Saturday, reports our correspondent.
S M Arifur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station, said a team of police, acting on a tip off, raided a brickfield in the area around 1:00am.
Sensing the presence of police, the drug traders opened fire on them, prompting them to retaliate.
After the gunfight, police rescued bullet injured Kudrat.  Later, he was taken to the upazila health complex where the doctors declared him dead.
Our Staff correspondent from Chattogram adds: An alleged robber was killed in a 'gunfight' with Rapid Action Battalion in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram early Saturday
The deceased was identified as Sher Ali from Banshkhali, according to RAB. "Sher Ali was killed in a shootout with Rab-7 in Saral union of Banshkhali," the official said.
"He was accused in at least 12 cases filed for murder and robbery with different police stations," he added. Rab recovered three firearms and 13 bullets from the spot, Rab sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC  Mayor Nasir completes 5 years in office today
Russia won’t join US alliance against China
Climate emergency  ‘a danger to peace’ : UN official
Regent Hospital MD on remand
Three ‘drug traders’ among four killed in ‘shootouts’
Govt not solely responsible for graft in health sector, says new DGHS chief
Dredging of Karnaphuli River in progress
China orders US to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft