Govt not solely responsible for graft in health sector, says new DGHS chief





"People should not make the government responsible alone for the corruptions of the health sector…we all are part of it, we all have to be honest from our respective positions," he said.

"To overcome the current situation is the biggest challenge for us," he said.

The new DGHS chief made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 on Saturday.

A professor at Dhaka Medical College's (DMC) Surgery Department, Dr Khurshid Alam was made DGHS director general on Thursday following the resignation of Prof Abul Kalam Azad.















