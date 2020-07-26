

Time for our diplomats to act more responsibly



Rather disappointingly, there are several complaints that many of our envoys are not responsive and lacks in accountability. Moreover, in order to respond to all calls promptly the minister said to keep the hotline numbers open for 24-hours. Expat Bangladeshis must know that Bangladesh embassy is always there for any kind of assistance. However, we all know that, there are numerous Bangladeshi Diasporas living in the Middle East, North America, South Asian and European countries. Therefore, the envoys of our country should adopt a pro-active approach to extend their hand of assistance. In fact , our expat Bangladesh workers are the lifeline of the country's remittance earnings.



We have marked manifested professionalism among the European Embassies located here and abroad, they are not only punctual and responsive to queries, but also functions with a sharp sense of responsibility. On the other hand, we are providing poor service to our countrymen in most foreign missions abroad.











Another issue needs to be mentioned, a lot of expatriates from our country are working in different destinations in Europe. Many of them are ill fated as they entered the continent through illegal entry. However, our envoys must compassionately deal with these illegal immigrants. Every year we hear the stories of the miseries of ill-fated emigrant workers. And the question arises - what are our diplomats doing? Why do not they come forward to aid them? Many expatriates have complained for decades that our embassies were not accommodating to their legal and documentation needs. Our diplomats must realise that they have been posted in foreign destinations not merely to draw professional privileges but also to serve their nation best. Their sole purpose is to serve the people and strengthen ties with our country.



