Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:57 AM
No more corruption in education sector

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020

Dear Sir

Once Jawaharlal Nehru said, "A country is good if its universities are good." But whenever I look at my country I feel sad. Why my country is too much corrupted? The education sector has the most pathetic condition. Amid this corona crisis we are witnessing completely grim scenarios in different sectors. However the recent news about the leaked question papers of medical admission test back in 2015 is really disappointing. Since 2013, the question papers of medical college and dental college admission tests were leaking from the central press of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) repeatedly. In 2015, leak was very common and students protested against its corruption for the first time. But at that time the Health minister and admission tests authority refused it.

Now what we should do? What will happen to those doctors who entered in medical college by illegal means? They have shattered the dreams of thousands of meritorious students. Moreover, such corruptions were held in Dhaka University D unit admission test in 2017-18 session as well.

It is a matter of sorrow that corrupted people are always protected by influential authority. Now it is time to take strong action against corrupted people. We need to unveil the masks who are the main villains.





Nur Uddin Ahmed
Department of Political science,
Cumilla University



