114 more people contract corona





NOAKHALI: Some 85 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 2,945 here. District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Kabirhat, 21 in Sadar, 12 in Companiganj, eight in Begumganj, seven in Senbag, five in Hatiya and Sonaimuri each, three in Chatkhil and two in Subarnachar upazilas.









Among the total infected, 851 people are in Sadar, 749 in Begumganj, 361 in Kabirhat, 225 in Companiganj, 202 in Subarnachar, 160 in Sonaimuri, 157 in Chatkhil, 142 in Senbag and 98 in Hatiya upazilas. So far, 1,978 people have been recovered from the virus while 58 died of it in the district.

THAKURGAON: Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 309 here. District CS Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected people, two persons are in Sadar and one in Ranishankail upazilas. So far, 221 people have been recovered from the virus while five died of it and three others died with the virus symptoms in the district, the CS added.

