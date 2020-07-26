C-19: Six persons die in four districts





BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sekandar Ali, 60, son of Kashem Ali, a resident of Chandradip Union in the upazila.

Residential Medical Officer of Bauphal Upazila Health Complex Dr Akteruzzaman Sumon said Sekandar Ali was admitted to the hospital at around 9am.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's family sources said Sekandar Ali was suffering from coronavirus symptoms for long.

JHENIDAH: Three persons died of coronavirus in the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as former General Secretary of Jhenidah Press Club Md Hafizur Rahman, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Police Police Station Md Shariful Islam, and Sitab Uddin Sita Khan, a resident of Arappur Khan Para in the district town.

District Civil Surgeon Officer and Corona Cell Spokesperson Dr Prasenjit Partha Biswas said Hafizur admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on July 17 and died in the morning.

SI Sahriful Islam tested positive for coronavirus on July 9 and died at Jhenidah Shishu Hospital at around 3pm while undergoing treatment.

Sitab Uddin was infected with the virus on July 17 and died in the hospital in the morning.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A FF died of coronavirus in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 70, an inhabitant of the municipality.

The FF breathed his last at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka in the evening while undergoing treatment.

The upazila health department sources said Abul Kalam tested positive for the virus on July 17.

Later, he was shifted to the hospital following deterioration of his condition.

BAGERHAT: A teacher died of coronavirus in Maskata Village of Fakirhat Upazila in the district early Friday.

Deceased Sheikh Abdul Aziz, 55, a resident of the same area, was the head teacher of Maskata Government Primary School.

After being positive for the virus on July 19, Abdul Aziz was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Following the improvement of his condition, later, he returned home.

He died at home at around 1am while undergoing treatment.

He was buried at his family graveyard at noon following the government instruction.

Fakirhat Upazila Health Officer Dr Asim Kumar Samaddar confirmed the death.















