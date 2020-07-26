Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:56 AM
latest
Home Countryside

C-19: Six persons die in four districts

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

A person died with coronavirus symptoms and five others including a freedom fighter (FF) died of the virus in four districts- Patuakhali, Jhenidah, Mymensingh and Bagerhat, in two days.  
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sekandar Ali, 60, son of Kashem Ali, a resident of Chandradip Union in the upazila.
Residential Medical Officer of Bauphal Upazila Health Complex Dr Akteruzzaman Sumon said Sekandar Ali was admitted to the hospital at around 9am.
Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.  
The deceased's family sources said Sekandar Ali was suffering from coronavirus symptoms for long.  
JHENIDAH: Three persons died of coronavirus in the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as former General Secretary of Jhenidah Press Club Md Hafizur Rahman, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Police Police Station Md Shariful Islam, and Sitab Uddin Sita Khan, a resident of Arappur Khan Para in the district town.
District Civil Surgeon Officer and Corona Cell Spokesperson Dr Prasenjit Partha Biswas said Hafizur admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on July 17 and died in the morning.
SI Sahriful Islam tested positive for coronavirus on July 9 and died at Jhenidah Shishu Hospital at around 3pm while undergoing treatment.
Sitab Uddin was infected with the virus on July 17 and died in the hospital in the morning.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A FF died of coronavirus in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 70, an inhabitant of the municipality.
The FF breathed his last at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka in the evening while undergoing treatment.
The upazila health department sources said Abul Kalam tested positive for the virus on July 17.
Later, he was shifted to the hospital following deterioration of his condition.
BAGERHAT: A teacher died of coronavirus in Maskata Village of Fakirhat Upazila in the district early Friday.
Deceased Sheikh Abdul Aziz, 55, a resident of the same area, was the head teacher of Maskata Government Primary School.
After being positive for the virus on July 19, Abdul Aziz was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Following the improvement of his condition, later, he returned home.
He died at home at around 1am while undergoing treatment.
He was buried at his family graveyard at noon following the government instruction.
Fakirhat Upazila Health Officer Dr Asim Kumar Samaddar confirmed the death.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
114 more people contract corona
Porsha Upazila AC (Land) in Naogaon Sohrab Hossen distributed relief materials
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim
C-19: Six persons die in four districts
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Seven killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Enough arrival of sacrificial animals but dull sale in Gopalganj
Corona impact feared on animal sacrificing in S region


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft