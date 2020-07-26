Two unnatural deaths in two districts





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Habibur Rahman Hobi, a contracted meter-reader at Gouripur BUB Office Control Room, died at Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit in Dhaka Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.

Gouripur Upazila Residential Engineer Niranjan Kundu said Hobi came in contact with live electricity on July 17 while he was working in BUB Office.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and, later, admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition. He died there at night.

RAJSHAHI: A farmer was killed by lightning strikes in Chabbishnagar area of Godagari Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Hasirul Islam, 32, son of Joynal Abedin of Baruipara Village under Karnahar Police Station in the metropolis.

Eyewitness Mayan Hossain, a resisent of the area, said thunderbolt struck Hasirul while he was working in a field in Chabbishnagar Village under Rishikul Union of the upazila at around 11:45am, leaving him dead on the spot.









Later, locals recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.





