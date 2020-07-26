Seven killed in road mishaps in 4 dists





BOGURA: Four persons were killed and two others injured when a pickup-van ran over them in Matidhali area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abu Jafar, 45, Rashidul Islam, 50, of Bogura, Ajgar Ali, 45, and Montu Mia, 45, of Sundarganj in Gaibandha.

Inhabitants of the area said the pickup ran over some day-labourers at around 6:30am, leaving six critically injured.

They were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where four of the injured died while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Moddapara area under Asmita Union in Kaitadi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jasmin, 22, wife of Md Hafiz Mia of Kamalerchar Village in Dewanganj Upazila of Jamalpur.

Police and local sources said a track hit a private car in Moddapara area on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab Regional Highway in the morning, leaving its passenger Jasmin dead on the spot.

Katiadi Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Abdus Suban confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed in a road accident in Bertala area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway of Sarail Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul, 35, son of Ainuddin of Ramcharanpur Village in Mohadevpur Upazila of Naogaon. He worked in a pharmaceutical company in Sylhet.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Khantihata Highway PS Kazi Niamat said an unidentified bus hit Rezaul in Bertala area in the morning while he was going to Dhaka riding by motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police are trying to detect the bus, the ASI added.

PANCHAGARH: A man was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tamij Uddin, 60, a resident of Dagarhbari Village in the upazila.

Tironihaat Union Parishad Chairman Md Rafiqul Islam said a motorcycle hit Tamij on the Panchagarh-Tentulia Highway, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tamij dead.

Tentulia PS OC Md Johurul Islam confirmed the incident.

















