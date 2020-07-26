Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:56 AM
Enough arrival of sacrificial animals but dull sale in Gopalganj

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, July 25: Sacrificial animal haats have started sitting in the district ahead of Eid-ul-Azha with adequate arrival of cattle but the sales are dull.
According to field sources, the prices of animals are less this year compared to that of last year.
The number of customers has declined due to corona impact on general people's income. Farm owners are worried.
Centring the upcoming Eid, a total of 13 haats have been set up in the district. Besides, online selling is on. To avoid infection of corona, many are shifting to online.
At least five online haats have been launched in five upazilas of the district. Adequate arrival of animals has been found after visiting different haats. But, very few people are buying animals.
In this situation, small and medium farmers are facing an ever worse sales situation. They are apprehending irrecoverable losses.
Meanwhile, health hygiene and safety rules are being hardly maintained.
Sadar Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Gobinda Chandra Sarker said the animal haats are being regularly monitored. People can buy their animals from online haats too.


