Corona impact feared on animal sacrificing in S region





As a result, a huge number of poor people, and over 50,000 orphanages and madrasas may be deprived of a huge donation.

Due to syndication, the sacrificers of the region had to sell animal hides at almost free of cost, and the madrasas and the orphanages could not collect the hides. As a result, these needy organisations are deprived of their much-expected annual donations.

Barishal Divisional Livestock Department completed survey of the sacrificial animals and sent the data to the concerned office and the ministry.

The secretary of the ministry has already instructed the livestock officials of six districts and 42 upazilas of the division about maintaining health rules at the haats and during animal sacrifice. To ensure safety at the haats, the department has employed over 50 medical teams.

But the purchasing capacity of the people who sacrifice animals regularly has been crippled. As a result, the sacrifice may fall by 40 per cent of the last year.

In the last year, about 300 makeshift cattle haats were set up in the southern region under the division. This year, none are interested to take lease of the cattle haats even in Barishal City.

Livestock Department sources said, at least 4.34 lakh animals were sacrificed last year in six districts of the division, and the number was 15 pc higher than the previous year.

The animals included about 3 lakh oxen, 23,000 cows, 1,000 buffaloes, about 1.17 lakh goats, and 1,200 lambs.

About half of the total animals which are slaughtered in the division annually are sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.

The department sources said about 2.15 crore animals are slaughtered annually in the country, and in the last year, the number increased. The country has already achieved self-sufficiency in meat production.

A survey report of the divisional livestock department submitted an estimate of about 2.75 lakh animals this year. The proposed number of animals was 4.5 lakh last year. Fearing decline in the sacrificing volume this year, wholesalers are not buying animals from the western region.

This year, about 20,000 farm owners of the division have 1,13,112 oxen, about 21,500 bullocks, 17,000 cows, 5,800 buffaloes, 30,000 goats and about 600 lambs in stock. Besides, there are about 10,000 animals in home level.

At least 10 lakh people would travel to the region on the occasion of the two Eids. But, during the last Eid-ul-Fitr, less than one lakh people travelled.

Meanwhile, due to the corona situation, most of the families living in Dhaka and other parts of the country are unlikely to come to the region in this Eid-ul-Azha. So, the fear of cut to the number of animal sacrificing is likely to fall here.















