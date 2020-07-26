Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:55 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Corona impact feared on animal sacrificing in S region

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, July 25: Corona situation is likely to play negative impact on animal sacrificing in the southern region during this Eid-ul-Azha.
As a result, a huge number of poor people, and over 50,000 orphanages and madrasas may be deprived of a huge donation.
Due to syndication, the sacrificers of the region had to sell animal hides at almost free of cost, and the madrasas and the orphanages could not collect the hides. As a result, these needy organisations are deprived of their much-expected annual donations.
Barishal Divisional Livestock Department completed survey of the sacrificial animals and sent the data to the concerned office and the ministry.
The secretary of the ministry has already instructed the livestock officials of six districts and 42 upazilas of the division about maintaining health rules at the haats and during animal sacrifice. To ensure safety at the haats, the department has employed over 50 medical teams.
But the purchasing capacity of the people who sacrifice animals regularly has been crippled. As a result, the sacrifice may fall by 40 per cent of the last year.
In the last year, about 300 makeshift cattle haats were set up in the southern region under the division. This year, none are interested to take lease of the cattle haats even in Barishal City.
Livestock Department sources said, at least 4.34 lakh animals were sacrificed last year in six districts of the division, and the number was 15 pc higher than the previous year.
The animals included about 3 lakh oxen, 23,000 cows, 1,000 buffaloes, about 1.17 lakh goats, and 1,200 lambs.
About half of the total animals which are slaughtered in the division annually are sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.
The department sources said about 2.15 crore animals are slaughtered annually in the country, and in the last year, the number increased. The country has already achieved self-sufficiency in meat production.
A survey report of the divisional livestock department submitted an estimate of about 2.75 lakh animals this year. The proposed number of animals was 4.5 lakh last year. Fearing decline in the sacrificing volume this year, wholesalers are not buying animals from the western region.
This year, about 20,000 farm owners of the division have 1,13,112 oxen, about 21,500 bullocks, 17,000 cows, 5,800 buffaloes, 30,000 goats and about 600 lambs in stock. Besides, there are about 10,000 animals in home level.
At least 10 lakh people would travel to the region on the occasion of the two Eids. But, during the last Eid-ul-Fitr, less than one lakh people travelled.
Meanwhile, due to the corona situation, most of the families living in Dhaka and other parts of the country are unlikely to come to the region in this Eid-ul-Azha. So, the fear of cut to the number of animal sacrificing is likely to fall here.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
114 more people contract corona
Porsha Upazila AC (Land) in Naogaon Sohrab Hossen distributed relief materials
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim
C-19: Six persons die in four districts
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Seven killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Enough arrival of sacrificial animals but dull sale in Gopalganj
Corona impact feared on animal sacrificing in S region


Latest News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Rayhan remanded in Malaysia over migrant comments
Disney postpones ‘Mulan’ indefinitely, Paramount moves ‘Top Gun’ sequel to next summer
China football kicks off with minute silence for virus victims
Brazil President Bolsonaro says new Covid-19 test came back negative
Maldives detains migrant workers seeking unpaid wages
Youth run over by truck in Narayanganj
Most Read News
I am a woman
Bangladesh reports 38 more coronavirus deaths in one day
Newly built corona hospital beds go vacant
Dhaka cylinder blast: Another child dies
India tests potential vaccine, records nearly 49,000 new coronavirus cases
Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in governments
Obesity 'a key factor in fight against coronavirus'
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
N95 masks scam: Aparajita International owner Sharmin held
PM launches country’s biggest climate refugee scheme
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft