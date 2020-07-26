Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:55 AM
FF passes away at Sapahar

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, July 25: Freedom Fighter (FF) and former army member Alhaj Hanif died of old age complications at Sapahar Upazila Health Complex in the district on Friday at around 11:15am. He was 70.
His namaj-e-janaja was held at Moradanga Moynakuri School Field at 10am on Saturday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.
FF Hanif left his two wives, two sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sohrab Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Sapahar Police Station Al Mahmud, former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Alhaj Omar Ali and Sapahar Press Club President Jahangir Alam Manik, among others, were present at that time.


