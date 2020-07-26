Video
Sunday, 26 July, 2020, 8:55 AM
Countryside

Hundreds of families marooned in two uzs of Tangail

Published : Sunday, 26 July, 2020
Our Upazila Correspondents

Fresh areas in two upazilas (UZs) of Tangail- Nagarpur and Mirzapur, have been submerged by flood water recently, for which hundreds of families have been marooned.
NAGARPUR: Over one lakh people in Nagarpur Upazila of the district have been marooned as the water in the Dhaleswari River has increased.  
Besides, numerous establishments including houses, roads, bazaars, and educational institutions have been surrounded by water.
Flood victims complained of poor relief distribution. But, official sources said they have adequate relief in stock.
All road communications have been disrupted. Farmers have fallen into misery as their croplands have been flooded and cattle and livestock have been marooned.
A victim Abdul Karim said, the flood has stopped their earnings. They are passing their days in severe hardship. He demanded immediate government help to survive in this situation.
Another victim Selim Abbas said the relief they have got will cater them only few meals. So, they demanded increased relief allocations.
Locals said the two-phase flood has created untold sufferings. They are suffering from the lack of food, drinking water, and fodder.
The low income groups of people and day-labourers are in great trouble. Talking to this correspondent, they said, after being rendered completely workless, they have been passing days with one meal per day.
A recent visit to a shelter centre at Babnapara in Sadar Union of the upazila found a number of families has left their submerged houses and taken shelter at the centre along with their cattle and other domestic animals.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abu Bakar Siddiq said the upazila administration has adequate stock of relief. These will be distributed among the affected people in phases.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sayed Fayezul Islam said a total of 19 shelter centres have been opened so far. In these centres, 22 families have been given relief by the upazila administration.
He urged those whose houses have been inundated for going to shelter centre.
MIRZAPUR:  Flood water inundated new areas in the upazila,  leaving hundreds of families marooned in 11 unions and one municipality.
People's sufferings have increased in Bohuria Mohera, Vadgram, Latifpur, Anaitara, Banail, Bhaora, jamurki, Uarshi and Tarafpur unions.
Meanwhile, river erosion has taken a serious turn in the upazila. A number of houses have gone into the riverbed.
Mirzapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer M Abdul Khaleque informed that distribution of 27 tons of rice has begun in some flood-hit unions.
He also said that a list of marooned people is being prepared.


