MANIKGANJ, July 25: A mobile court here on Saturday fined a bakery Tk 50,000 on charge of various irregularities in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Tasmia Akter Rosy fined the amount to Anik Bakery at around 9 am.

She said following the order of Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdows, the bakery was fined for not having date of manufacture, price tag on the packet of their products and producing food in an unhealthy environment.