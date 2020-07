CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, July 25: A fisherman went missing in the Meghna River in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Missing Jashim, 42, a resident of Ayeshabag Village in the upazila, fell into the river at Betua Ghat at around 10am.

Char Fasson Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Imran Hossain said they went to the spot, but could not rescue him.